Japan Criticizes Proposed New US Tariffs on Japanese Imports

By Staff, Agencies

Japan has expressed strong concern over proposed new US tariffs targeting more than a dozen trading partners, including Tokyo, describing Washington’s move as “regrettable,” Kyodo News Agency reported Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara rejected US allegations that Japan engages in nonmarket economic practices or maintains excessive structural manufacturing capacity.

The criticism followed an announcement Wednesday by US President Donald Trump’s administration outlining plans to impose additional tariffs on Japan, China, the European Union and 11 other major trading partners over what Washington described as unfair trade practices and excess industrial capacity.

Under the proposal, the Office of the US Trade Representative is seeking to impose tariffs of up to 15% on Japanese goods, compared with the currently applicable rate of 12.5%, although certain products would be exempt.

The proposed measures have raised concerns in Tokyo about the future of bilateral trade relations and the impact on Japanese exporters.

Under the existing US-Japan trade agreement, Japanese products already subject to regular tariffs of 15% or higher are exempt from additional reciprocal duties.

Meanwhile, goods carrying lower existing tariff rates are generally subject to adjustments intended to bring their combined tariff rate to 15%.

Japan’s latest response highlights growing trade tensions between Washington and its major economic partners as the Trump administration considers additional measures targeting international trade practices.