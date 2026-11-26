New York Court Upholds Mamdani’s Rent Freeze for 1M Homes

By Staff, Agencies

A New York City judge has upheld Mayor Zohran Mamdani's rent freeze policy covering approximately one million rent-stabilized apartments, rejecting a lawsuit filed by landlords seeking to overturn the measure.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Brendan Lantry dismissed the challenge against the policy, which freezes rents on one- and two-year leases for rent-stabilized units beginning on or after October 1. The measure was approved by the city's Rent Guidelines Board in June.

The landlords argued that the approval process was flawed, accusing the board of disregarding rising operating expenses, including insurance, taxes and maintenance costs.

However, the judge ruled that they had failed to demonstrate that the board's decision was unreasonable, arbitrary or capricious, concluding that the rent freeze had a rational legal basis.

Mamdani welcomed the ruling, describing it as a victory for tenants and housing affordability. "Housing is not a luxury. It is a basic necessity," he said, reaffirming his campaign commitment to making New York more affordable for working-class residents.

However, the judge also criticized Mamdani's campaign pledge to freeze rents, describing it as "reckless and irresponsible" and emphasizing that the authority to adjust rent-stabilized housing prices belongs to the Rent Guidelines Board, not the mayor acting unilaterally.

Meanwhile, landlords' lawyers said they were reviewing the ruling and considering their next steps, leaving open the possibility of an appeal.