Cairo Highway Inferno Kills 31 After Fuel Tanker Crash

By Staff, Agencies

At least 31 people were killed and 21 others injured after a fuel tanker overturned and triggered a massive fire on Cairo's ring road in Egypt on Wednesday, according to Egyptian authorities.

The blaze erupted in Waraq, a densely populated neighbourhood in Giza, part of Greater Cairo, engulfing more than two dozen cars and motorcycles.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene, pulling victims from burning vehicles as firefighters worked to contain the flames. Witnesses described scenes of panic as several vehicles caught fire simultaneously.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, while the public prosecutor's office launched DNA examinations to identify those who lost their lives.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the injured had been transferred to nearby hospitals, warning that the death toll remained preliminary.

Authorities later announced that the affected section of the ring road had been reopened after emergency crews cleared the wreckage.

The incident adds to Egypt's longstanding road safety challenges, with thousands of people losing their lives in traffic accidents annually. Speeding, poor road conditions and weak enforcement of traffic regulations are among the main causes.