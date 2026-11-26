Translated by al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah has rejected allegations linking it to a case in Jordan, denying any involvement in the activities mentioned and warning against what it described as campaigns aimed at damaging its image across the Arab world.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

We reject and condemn the false accusations and baseless claims made in the case attributed to Hezbollah in Jordan. We categorically deny any connection to this case or to the actions and activities being discussed, including the allegations of assignments, funding, communications, or security plots on Jordanian soil.

We urge the Jordanian authorities to be wary of being drawn into systematic campaigns aimed at tarnishing the image of Hezbollah and its Resistance, and of attempts to portray the party to Arab public opinion as an organization seeking to threaten Arab countries and undermine their security and stability.

We stress that these campaigns will not succeed. They will not change the image Hezbollah has built in the hearts and minds of Arab peoples, nor will they obscure its firm position in confronting the “Israeli” enemy or its clear and principled support for Palestine and its people, particularly Gaza, at a time when so many others have abandoned them.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

15 Jumada Al-Thani 1448 AH