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IRGC Navy: Two Tankers Explode After Hitting Naval Mines in Unauthorized Hormuz Route
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Sepah News
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy says two tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines north of Khasab Port, saying they were attempting to secretly cross the Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorized route.
According to Sepah News, the IRGC Navy’s Public Relations Office announced:
Since early this morning, two tankers have exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines north of Khasab Port.
One of the vessels is a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil. It has been left burning.
The IRGC Navy Traffic Control Center said:
The tankers were sailing under unknown identities with their navigation systems switched off. Relying on the protection of US military fighter jets, they were attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz undetected. However, naval mines stopped them with explosions and fire after they entered an unauthorized route through the strait.
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