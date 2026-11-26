IRGC Navy: Two Tankers Explode After Hitting Naval Mines in Unauthorized Hormuz Route

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Sepah News

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy says two tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines north of Khasab Port, saying they were attempting to secretly cross the Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorized route.

According to Sepah News, the IRGC Navy’s Public Relations Office announced: