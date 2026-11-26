Musk Pledges Nearly $18 Billion in SpaceX Shares to US Children

By Staff, Agencies

Billionaire Elon Musk has pledged to give every eligible child in the United States two shares in SpaceX, the aerospace and artificial intelligence company he leads, with the total contribution valued at nearly $18 billion.

SpaceX announced Wednesday that it would allocate one newly issued Class A common share to every active Trump Account, a government-backed savings program designed to give Americans under 18 an early stake in the stock market.

Musk said he would personally match the company's contribution by providing an additional share for each child. The White House previously announced that nearly 70 million accounts had been opened.

Based on Wednesday's closing price of $127.44 per share, the combined pledge is valued at approximately $18 billion.

Musk said SpaceX's shares would be transferred next month, while his personal contribution would follow after his shareholding lockup expires in June next year.

The company has not clarified whether his personal donations will also be distributed through the Trump Account program.

Musk, whose fortune is estimated at approximately $824 billion, first announced the initiative in October, describing it as the first of several planned contributions.

He reportedly held around 6.42 billion SpaceX shares as of June. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband had also previously pledged shares to more than two million children through the same initiative.

The announcement comes amid growing debate over how major technology companies should distribute the wealth generated by artificial intelligence.

Rival AI company Anthropic has pledged 5% of its shares to a public-benefit fund, reportedly valued at around $54 billion.

Other major philanthropic initiatives include Warren Buffett's donations, estimated at $60 billion, and the Gates Foundation, which has distributed more than $100 billion since its establishment in 2000.