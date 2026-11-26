Russia’s Uralchem Targets 20% Share of India’s Calcium Nitrate Market

By Staff, Agencies

Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem Group has introduced a highly concentrated calcium nitrate fertilizer in India, aiming to capture approximately 20% of the country's market for the product over the long term.

The new product, Calcium Nitrate Granular [CNG], marketed under the Solar brand, contains 98% calcium nitrate, a concentration 20-25% higher than standard calcium products.

According to the company, its higher concentration allows farmers to use smaller quantities, reducing application, transportation and storage costs.

Uralchem plans to supply at least 10,000 metric tons of the fertilizer to India over the coming years, according to Konstantin Sharipov, the group's director for international distribution development. The product was unveiled at an exhibition held alongside the Fertiliser Association of India's annual seminar in New Delhi.

The company cited growing adoption of drip irrigation and the expansion of India's fruit and vegetable sectors as key drivers of demand. Trials conducted on chili peppers recorded a 6.3% increase in yields, while potato trials showed improvements of up to 13%.

India's annual fertilizer consumption reached nearly 68 million metric tons in the financial year ending March, while imports of Russian fertilizers continued to grow.

Russia remained India's largest fertilizer supplier, exporting 6.5 million metric tons last year, representing a 41% annual increase.

Uralchem already markets monoammonium phosphate under its Solar brand in India and has signed an agreement with three Indian fertilizer companies to establish a joint venture for a urea production plant in Russia, with an expected annual capacity of up to two million metric tons.