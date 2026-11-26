Ayatollah Khamenei: “Every Iranian, a Basiji” as Leader Calls for Greater National Mobilization

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has called on the Basij volunteer force to expand its presence across Iranian society, strengthen national solidarity and make full use of its growing capabilities to advance the country.

In a message marking Basij Week, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the organization would remain committed to defending Islam and Iran, declaring that Basij members “do not overlook any opportunity to strike at the enemies of Islam and the Islamic system.”

He said the Basij’s conduct is guided by two Quranic principles: “merciful among themselves” and “stern toward the disbelievers,” explaining that these teachings shape the organization’s approach toward the public and its adversaries.

“Accordingly, they show kindness and make sacrifices for the people, the system and the Revolution, and they do not overlook any opportunity to strike at the enemies of Islam and the Islamic system,” he said.

Basij Week is observed annually in late November to commemorate the establishment of the volunteer organization on November 26, 1979, following a decree by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The initiative envisioned a nationwide volunteer force to help defend Iran and the newly established Islamic Republic against external threats.

The Basij played a significant role during the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War, mobilizing volunteers to support the country’s armed forces. Today, it is one of the five branches of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC], with activities extending beyond military and security responsibilities to include cultural, educational, social and humanitarian initiatives.

Basij described as a remarkable national phenomenon

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei described the Basij as a “remarkable and valuable phenomenon” established by Imam Khomeini to unite motivated, hopeful and self-sacrificing Iranians from different generations who seek the dignity of Islam and Iran and remain devoted to the teachings of Imam Hussein.

He recalled the organization’s contribution during the eight-year war, saying its effective presence on the battlefield made it the “main and central support” of Iran’s defense efforts.

“During that sacred battle, Basij members, from teenagers to the elderly, drew countless spiritual benefits from the spiritual atmosphere of the trenches and combat positions,” he said.

He added that the spirit of the battlefield extended into cities and villages across the country, shaping a public image of Basij members based on faith, sincerity, insight, courage, commitment, selflessness and sacrifice.

“Every Iranian, a Basiji”

Referring to what he described as the nationwide mobilization of the Iranian people during the “third Sacred Defense,” in reference to the US-"Israeli" aggression against Iran on February 28, Ayatollah Khamenei called for a new transformation within the Basij organization.

“From now on, we must take firm, decisive and calculated strides toward realizing the slogan ‘Every Iranian, a Basiji’,” he said.

The Leader noted that the Basij spirit is not limited to individuals formally registered with the organization. He pointed to members of the armed forces, police, government officials, lawmakers and ordinary citizens who identify with its principles.

He also referred to people gathering in squares and streets, carrying national flags day and night and making sacrifices in support of the country, saying they embody the Basij spirit even without formal membership.

The official organization, he emphasized, must make the best possible use of this broad public support while continuing to promote Basij values throughout Iranian society.

National unity and Iran’s future

Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed that protecting social cohesion and the Iranian people’s “sacred unity” must remain a shared responsibility among all Basij members.

He said the importance of national solidarity and its impact on sustaining the achievements of Iran’s armed forces had become evident in the calculations of the country’s adversaries.

The Leader further urged the Basij to use its expanding capabilities to address national challenges and create new opportunities for progress.

“This great capacity must be used, down to its smallest part, to solve the country’s problems and gain access to new and innovative opportunities,” he said.

He added that putting these resources to effective use would give greater substance to the slogan “Every Iranian, a Basiji,” reinforcing the organization’s role in national development, public service and social cohesion.