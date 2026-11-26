Hong Kong Commemorates First Anniversary of Deadly Wang Fuk Court Fire

By Staff, Agencies

Hong Kong on Thursday marked the first anniversary of the devastating high-rise fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, which claimed 168 lives, as authorities renewed their commitment to implementing reforms aimed at preventing similar tragedies.

Mourners gathered near the residential complex, laying flowers in memory of the victims. Photographs shared by local media showed a steady flow of people visiting the site to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the disaster.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee recently visited residents affected by the fire to assess their current circumstances and review arrangements for providing them with new homes.

Lee pledged that the government would “continue to spare no effort” in supporting the affected residents, while accelerating housing allocation and carrying out necessary reforms to improve fire safety.

As part of the recovery plan, the government intends to demolish all eight residential towers at Wang Fuk Court after purchasing the properties from approximately 2,000 affected households.

Last month, the government released a report prepared by an independent committee examining the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

The report concluded that a cigarette was the likely cause of the fire, while also identifying several factors that contributed to its rapid spread and severity.

Among the findings was the use of protective nets during renovation work that failed to meet required fire safety standards, increasing the extent of the damage.

Following the report’s publication, the Hong Kong government acknowledged its supervisory responsibility and issued an apology to the victims, affected residents and the wider public.

Authorities also announced plans to strengthen oversight of construction sites through more frequent unannounced inspections and patrols to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

As part of its efforts to prevent similar incidents, Hong Kong introduced a ban on smoking at construction sites in July following amendments to existing legislation.

The anniversary comes as the government faces the task of supporting displaced residents, addressing shortcomings identified in the investigation and restoring public confidence in building safety regulations.

Authorities have pledged to accelerate housing arrangements and implement the recommended reforms to reduce the risk of another tragedy.