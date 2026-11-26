Ebola Cases Surpass 12k in DR Congo as Insecurity Hampers Containment Efforts

By Staff, Agencies

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DR Congo] has exceeded 12,000 since the outbreak was declared in May, according to official figures released Thursday, as health authorities struggle to contain the spread of the virus amid ongoing insecurity and disruptions to medical operations.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 12,021, including 5,904 deaths, according to the latest update from the country’s Health Ministry.

The outbreak, which initially affected a single province in May, has since spread to eight provinces, with conflict and resistance from local communities cited among the factors contributing to its expansion.

The affected provinces are Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo, South-Ubangi and North Ubangi.

The World Health Organization [WHO] said earlier this week that intense fighting near a hospital in Ituri province had disrupted efforts to respond to the outbreak.

As a result, the organization’s Ebola response team was temporarily relocated from the Mongbwalu area until security conditions improve.

The health workers had previously been trapped inside the maternity ward of a medical facility for more than 24 hours because of the fighting.

The security situation has created additional obstacles for medical teams seeking to reach affected communities, conduct surveillance, provide treatment and prevent further transmission.

Amid the growing outbreak, the WHO and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [Africa CDC] this week unveiled an updated continental preparedness and response plan targeting the Bundibugyo virus.

The strategy will cover the period from November 2026 through May 2027 and aims to strengthen coordination among affected countries, international organizations and humanitarian partners.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the plan would place communities at the centre of the response while improving early detection, treatment and coordination to contain transmission and prevent further geographical spread.

According to the WHO, approximately $1.576 billion will be required over the next six months to implement the response plan.

“We must sustain our efforts, overcome access and security challenges, and work together with urgency and solidarity to end this outbreak,” Tedros said in a post on the US social media platform X.

The latest figures highlight the scale of the public health emergency in DR Congo, where continued fighting, limited access to affected areas and difficulties in implementing response measures remain major challenges for national and international health authorities.