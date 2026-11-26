Drone Strike Kills Five in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region

By Staff, Agencies

Five civilians were killed and three others wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike targeting a parking area in the settlement of Veseloye in Russia's Zaporozhye Region, Governor Evgeny Balitsky announced Thursday.

The injured were transferred to hospitals, while emergency services were deployed to the scene.

Separately, four people were wounded in another drone attack in Slavyansky District of Russia's Krasnodar Region, with two requiring hospitalization.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 343 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight across 17 Russian regions and over the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The Russian Defense Ministry maintains that its military operations do not target civilians and says its strikes focus on Ukrainian military facilities and infrastructure supporting military operations.

The ministry also announced that Russian forces had targeted two facilities involved in drone production in Kiev, including one belonging to Fire Point, a company promoted internationally by Vladimir Zelensky.