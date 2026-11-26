Iran Says Nuclear Technology Progress Is “Unstoppable”

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, has stressed that the country’s nuclear technology development will continue despite efforts by its adversaries to obstruct its scientific progress.

Speaking on Thursday at a ceremony marking the start of operations at the northern irradiation processing center in Rasht, the capital of Gilan Province, Eslami described the completion of the facility’s first phase as another achievement in Iran’s development of advanced technologies.

He said Iran’s progress in nuclear technology was “unstoppable,” emphasizing that the country would continue advancing its scientific capabilities.

“With the grace of Almighty God, the first phase of this complex has been completed, and this achievement is part of the country’s path toward growth and excellence in advanced technologies,” Eslami said.

He argued that Iran’s adversaries oppose its development of advanced technologies because scientific capabilities translate into national strength and power, which they do not want the Iranian people to possess.

Eslami also pointed to decades of efforts by major powers to restrict independent countries’ access to advanced technologies, citing US legislation and congressional policies dating back to 1950.

He said successive US administrations had sought to prevent Iran from entering the nuclear technology field, stressing that nuclear technology was among humanity’s major achievements and that all countries should be able to benefit from it under established international laws and regulations.

The AEOI chief further criticized what he described as politically motivated allegations against Iran’s nuclear program, saying accusations that Tehran seeks to develop nuclear weapons were being used to obstruct its scientific progress without substantiated evidence.

Eslami said information and documents released in recent years by intelligence services and other parties had exposed the motives behind efforts to create an atmosphere of suspicion surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities.

He maintained that the country’s nuclear program was based on research, scientific knowledge, technical capabilities, and expertise.

The irradiation processing center, located in Lakan, Rasht, has an initial annual processing capacity of 10,000 tonnes, with infrastructure allowing expansion to 20,000 tonnes.

Operating under the AEOI’s Radiation Application Development Company, the facility uses gamma irradiation systems and electromagnetic wave technology.

The center is particularly significant for Gilan Province, which produces approximately 3.6 million tonnes of agricultural products annually.

Its technology can eliminate pests in agricultural goods, including rice, extend shelf life, reduce waste, and support the expansion of exports.