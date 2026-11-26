Two Italian Contractors Killed in Drone Attack in Kuwait

By Staff, Agencies

Two Italian defense contractors working for Rheinmetall Italia were killed on Thursday in Kuwait in an incident involving what Kuwaiti authorities described as falling debris following a drone attack on a strategic facility, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Kuwait’s Defense Ministry attributed the attack to Iran. Ministry spokesperson Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otayan said Kuwaiti forces had detected several drones in the country’s airspace and “dealt with them.”

However, he did not confirm whether the drones had been intercepted or identify the origin of the debris that reportedly caused the casualties.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear, as Kuwaiti authorities have not provided evidence establishing whether the victims were struck by falling debris or directly targeted.

The incident also raises questions over repeated official descriptions of casualties and damage as resulting from falling debris rather than direct strikes.

The ministry initially reported that four people had been wounded, including the two Italian contractors, a Kuwaiti national, and a Pakistani national. It also acknowledged material damage but did not disclose its extent.

The two technicians were in Kuwait under a service contract between Rheinmetall Italia and the Kuwaiti government, providing technical support for the country's air defense systems. Kuwait has operated Skyguard anti-aircraft batteries since the 1990s.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was informed of the deaths while attending a European Council meeting, her office said.

She expressed condolences to the families of the two technicians on behalf of herself and the Italian government, while also conveying support for those wounded and their relatives.

The deaths follow earlier attacks on facilities hosting Italian forces during the US-“Israeli” war against Iran.