Macron Threatens to Abandon EU Budget Talks Over Deadlines

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that he will withdraw from negotiations on the European Union’s long-term budget if member states fail to reach an agreement by the end of 2026.

The warning comes ahead of an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, where leaders are expected to discuss the European Commission’s proposed €2 trillion spending package for the 2028-2034 period.

The bloc’s 27 member states have been negotiating the budget since the beginning of the year but remain divided over the proposal.

The latest plan presented by European Council President Antonio Costa includes reducing spending by €204 billion ($223.8 billion) and introducing a new tax on digital companies.

Macron’s office said on Wednesday that “it is clear for the president that it is not possible to continue these negotiations beyond December,” referring to the final European Council meeting of the year scheduled to address the budget.

The French presidency also criticized Costa’s proposal, arguing that it focused exclusively on cuts that were “unbalanced” and “poorly distributed.”

According to Politico, Macron has already informed other EU leaders that he will be unable to continue negotiations in 2027, as his presidential term ends in the spring after two consecutive terms.

The dispute comes amid growing political pressure in France, where right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has accused Macron and EU leaders of accelerating negotiations to approve the budget before the country's next presidential election in May 2027.

Last month, Le Pen described the move as “an attempt to pre-empt and stifle upcoming democratic choices,” warning that adopting the spending package before French voters choose their next president would be a “scandal.”

She has pledged to reduce France’s contribution to the EU budget, reform the European Commission, and oppose further enlargement if elected.

Negotiations are also complicated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s position. Last month, he threatened to veto the spending package unless all member states committed to providing additional financial assistance to Ukraine.

Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic have opposed an additional €45 billion ($49 billion) loan intended to finance Kiev through 2027. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico described Merz’s approach as a “textbook case of blackmail.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the negotiations reflected a broader crisis within the EU.

She accused Brussels of prioritizing military assistance to Ukraine over healthcare, education, and scientific development, describing the proposed spending as financing “terrorism and sponsoring of a war until the last Ukrainian.”

Meanwhile, an EU diplomat told France 24 that member states were unlikely to reach a compromise at the upcoming summit, describing the meeting as one “designed to fail.”