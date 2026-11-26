IRGC Says Missile Production Continues Without Interruption

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that Iran’s missile production is continuing uninterrupted, with the accuracy and destructive power of its weapons increasing steadily.

Speaking in an interview with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Thursday, IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Iran’s missile capabilities, along with its offensive and defensive weapons systems, were in a “much better” position than those of the United States.

Mohebbi said Washington was facing shortages of strategic weapons, expressing confidence that Iran had neither experienced nor expected to face similar shortages.

“On the contrary, we are continuously increasing our missiles’ capabilities, accuracy, and destructive power,” he stressed.

He said Iran’s transformation from dependence on foreign arms supplies into a largely self-reliant military power, with advanced missile, drone, and defense technologies, demonstrated its ability to develop domestic capabilities despite sanctions.

Addressing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Mohebbi said the IRGC’s sustained firepower had placed considerable pressure on the United States.

He added that IRGC forces deployed along Iran’s southern coastline and the islands of the Persian Gulf were firmly defending the country’s borders.

The spokesman said the IRGC’s extensive offensive and defensive capabilities were intended to maintain the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to the enemy and its allies, exert pressure on the US economy, and protect Iran’s population and territorial integrity.

Mohebbi also pointed to the successful interception of hostile drones and the destruction of numerous unmanned aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz, describing these operations as evidence of the technological capabilities of Iran’s Armed Forces.