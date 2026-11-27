EU Budget Talks Collapse

By Staff, Agencies

EU leaders failed to agree on the bloc's next long-term spending plan on Thursday, cutting a planned two-day summit in Brussels short amid divisions over rearmament and funding for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced late on Thursday that the leaders would not reconvene on Friday morning and would seek to reach an agreement in December.

“We know that we will not reach an agreement this evening,” Merz told reporters. “We must acknowledge that our views on how it should be structured are still far apart,” he added.

Other leaders echoed those concerns throughout the day. “We are certainly nowhere near the finish line. We are still very far from finding solutions,” Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said.

In a last-ditch effort to break the deadlock, additional talks were scheduled for after midnight. However, according to Euronews, several members of the so-called ‘frugal’ camp – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden – decided to boycott the meeting format proposed by European Council President Antonio Costa. They reportedly viewed the format as an attempt to pressure them and called instead for a plenary session involving all 27 member states.

The members have spent months wrangling over the size of the 2028–2034 budget and where the money should go. European Council President Antonio Costa’s latest proposal cuts €204 billion [$223.8 billion] from the European Commission’s initial plan, bringing the total to €1.78 trillion. Defense funding would still more than triple in real terms. The draft sets aside €15.6 billion to improve routes for moving troops and military equipment across the bloc.

Merz has threatened to block a budget deal unless all member states back a separate €45 billion loan to Kiev for 2027. It would come on top of the €90 billion already approved for 2026 and 2027 and provide up to €25 billion in military aid. The ultimatum has deepened divisions over additional financial commitments to Ukraine.

Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have resisted participating in the new loan. Two diplomats told Politico that Bratislava was taking the hardest line. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused Merz of “blackmail,” while Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said his country was prepared to back civilian aid only.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar voiced frustration midway through the summit, writing on X that “having heard the completely opposing positions around the table, I would put the chances of reaching an agreement today at virtually zero.” He added that a deal by Christmas also appeared unlikely.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis insisted that funding for Kiev be negotiated separately from the long-term budget and called for a clear plan to end the conflict. “Are we going to pay Ukraine €135 billion every year, and for how long? How many years? Ten, twenty, thirty?” he told reporters.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten backed Berlin’s demand that every country contribute. His Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, pushed for shifting spending toward defense, suggesting that a Ukrainian defeat could pave the way for Russia to advance farther into Europe. Moscow has consistently dismissed claims that it poses a threat to Europe as “nonsense,” accusing EU leaders of using hostile rhetoric to distract the public from mounting domestic problems.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the sides were “light years away” from a deal. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar put the chances of a Thursday agreement at “pretty much zero” and said a deal by Christmas also looked “unlikely.”

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker reportedly called for a revised proposal, while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned that deeper cuts would undermine efforts to make the bloc’s economy more competitive.

Delegations were expected to head home following a final meeting around midnight, Politico reported, citing an EU official and three diplomats.