Iran Denies Role in Drone Incident in Kuwait

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi categorically rejected allegations of Iran’s involvement in a drone incident in Kuwait, expressing Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with the Kuwaiti and Italian governments to investigate the incident and establish its origins.

In a telephone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Thursday afternoon, Araqchi firmly dismissed claims that Iran had carried out a drone attack on Kuwait, stressing that the Islamic Republic had no involvement whatsoever in the incident.

Expressing regret over the human casualties and material damage resulting from the incident, the Iranian foreign minister announced Tehran’s readiness to conduct a joint investigation with the Kuwaiti side to examine all aspects of the incident and identify its origins and those responsible.

In a separate telephone conversation with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Thursday night, Araqchi expressed regret over the deaths of two Italian nationals in the drone incident in Kuwait and conveyed his condolences and sympathy to the Italian government and people.

He also described the allegations against Iran in connection with the incident as baseless, reiterating that the Islamic Republic had played no role in its occurrence.

Araqchi further announced Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with the governments of Kuwait and Italy to establish the origins of the incident and investigate its various aspects.