IRGC: Two Tankers Hit Mines North of Khasab

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced that two more violating oil tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines north of Oman’s Khasab port in the Strait of Hormuz.

One of them is a very large crude carrier loaded with more than two million barrels of crude oil. The tanker was left burning, according to a statement from the IRGC Navy’s Public Relations Office.

“The tankers tried to slip through the strait with their navigation systems switched off, relying on cover from US military fighter jets,” according to the IRGC Navy’s traffic monitoring center.

It further added that the mines stopped them with explosions and fires on an illegal route.

Earlier on Thursday, the IRGC Navy also said a violating cargo ship hit a mine north of Khasab and in the southern part of the strait, setting off a large fire, after it tried to cross an unauthorized route with its navigation and positioning systems off.

Rear Admiral Ali Azmaei, the commander of the IRGC Navy, declared on Thursday that the areas east and west of the Strait of Hormuz are under the full and absolute control of the force’s naval units.

“This control goes beyond simply holding the waterway,” he told IRIB, adding that “the IRGC Navy has built-in capabilities inside the strait that can shift the regional balance of power.”

“Control of this vital passage is not a claim but our operational reality,” Azmaei stated.

He added that calm and safe passage through the route depends exclusively on respect for Iran’s legitimate sovereign rights, reiterating Tehran’s warning to shipping companies that passage is safe only by “respecting Iran’s sovereignty.”

The remarks followed a statement on Wednesday by Iranian Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, who said the Army had tightened its control and monitoring of the strait on the orders of its commander-in-chief.

“Ships that attempt to transit without coordinating with Iran’s armed forces face greater risks, including sea mines,” he warned.