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IRGC Aerospace Force: US F-16 Changes Course After Warning Fire Near Iranian Airspace
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Sepah News
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] Aerospace Force says a US F-16 fighter jet changed course and moved away from Iranian airspace after coming under warning fire while escorting vessels near Hengam Island.
According to Sepah News, the IRGC Aerospace Force Public Relations Office announced:
A US F-16 fighter jet approached the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran while escorting and providing aerial cover for vessels violating maritime regulations in the area southeast of Hengam Island.
The aircraft came under warning fire from the IRGC Aerospace Force’s advanced air defense system. After making a sharp maneuver, the aircraft was forced to change course and move away from Iranian airspace.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns that any attempt to bypass the monitoring and maritime traffic management systems in the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable. Continued actions of this kind could result in even greater losses for those violating the rules and the military forces supporting them.
We also warn US military commanders that the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a red line for the country’s armed forces. If US fighter jets repeat such actions and continue violating Iranian airspace, they will face a firm response from our air defense systems, potentially meeting the same fate as the F-15 fighter jet and US drones that were previously targeted.
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