IRGC Aerospace Force: US F-16 Changes Course After Warning Fire Near Iranian Airspace

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Sepah News

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] Aerospace Force says a US F-16 fighter jet changed course and moved away from Iranian airspace after coming under warning fire while escorting vessels near Hengam Island.

According to Sepah News, the IRGC Aerospace Force Public Relations Office announced: