Norwegian Airline Warns of Bankruptcy

By Staff, Agencies

Norwegian budget carrier Norse Atlantic Airways has suspended operations, warning on Thursday that it will file for bankruptcy unless it secures emergency funding.

The crisis comes as European airlines grapple with soaring jet fuel prices due to the American – “Israeli” aggression on Iran and costly detours around Russian airspace. Moscow imposed reciprocal flight restrictions in 2022 after Norway and other European countries barred Russian aircraft from their airspace.

According to aviation data firm Skailark, carriers avoiding Russian airspace on routes between Europe and Northeast Asia burned 13.8% more fuel per flight than competitors flying over the country. Norse has not disclosed the additional costs incurred on its Thailand routes.

While Norse did not specify what triggered its “critical” financial situation, the carrier has previously cited higher fuel prices, reduced aircraft utilization, and operational disruptions as factors behind mounting losses. It reported a second-quarter operating loss of $27.3 million in August, reversing a $4.4 million profit a year earlier.

The airline does not hedge its jet fuel purchases, leaving it exposed to price fluctuations, Reuters reported. Norse previously scrapped its summer routes to Los Angeles due to high fuel costs.

Founded in 2021, the carrier specializes in low-cost long-haul travel, operating a fleet of 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners connecting European cities with destinations in North America, Africa, and Asia.

The global aviation industry is facing its worst crisis since the Covid-19 pandemic after the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted air travel and sent fuel prices soaring.

Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have compounded supply constraints, according to the International Air Transport Association [IATA]. European jet fuel prices averaged $1,413 per metric ton in the week ending November 6, nearly double the 2025 average, Scope Ratings reported, citing IATA data.

Smaller carriers exposed to market fuel prices have been particularly vulnerable. Latvia’s airBaltic sought US bankruptcy protection in September, while Spain’s Plus Ultra cited rising fuel costs when it suspended its last scheduled route, between Madrid and Caracas, on Monday.