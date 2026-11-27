UK: 100000 Reservists to Prepare for War

By Staff, Agencies

Britain’s Defense Ministry has contacted some 100,000 military reservists to prepare them for a potential wartime mobilization, British media reported on Thursday.

In what has been described as the largest such campaign since the Cold War, former military personnel have been asked to update their contact details and provide information about their skills and current employment. They have also been invited to participate in specialist training and military drills, including NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise scheduled for early 2027.

Defense Secretary Wes Streeting told Sky News that the move was “a sensible, necessary precaution” in “a heightened threat environment,” citing “what Russia was doing in Europe.”

Pressed on the actual threat facing Britain, however, Streeting pointed to what “people can see on their television screens already,” acknowledging that the country was not facing an imminent war.

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed claims that it intends to attack NATO as “nonsense,” accusing Western governments of manufacturing threats to distract voters from domestic problems.

Last month, Streeting claimed Britain should be ready for war “in 1,000 days,” and cited Russia as the reason. On Thursday, he advised households to stockpile essentials such as bottled water, tinned food, and battery-powered flashlights.

The preparations come as Britain grapples with rising living costs, mounting tax burdens, and sluggish economic growth. In August, 55% of British adults reported further increases in living costs, while 22% said they had taken on additional debt or credit.

London nevertheless plans to raise defense spending to 2.7% of GDP in 2027-28, targeting 3% by 2030. It has also endorsed NATO’s pledge to increase military and security-related expenditure to 5% by 2035.

Britain’s Ukraine-related commitments since 2022 have reached £35.5 billion [$46.5 billion]. Last week, London announced another £260 million military aid package, including 1,000 British-built long-range drones.

“Every day, we hear what European leaders are telling us: War, war, we must prepare for 2030. We are not planning to attack anyone, so why prepare for 2030?” Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week. “This political diarrhea must stop.”