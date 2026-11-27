Hamas Discusses Response to “Israeli” Attacks: Killing Under Siege Not Acceptable

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas Political Bureau Chief Khalil A-Hayya announced Thursday that the resistance movement is holding discussions with Palestinian factions to coordinate a response to “Israeli” violations and continued killings of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Hayya said the movement was examining possible measures to address the ongoing violations, stressing that “the current equation of killing and siege under an agreement cannot be accepted.”

“The Palestinian blood is precious, and silence over the occupation’s crimes is unacceptable on the part of the Board of Peace and the guarantors,” he added.

His remarks followed a third consecutive night of intensified “Israeli” attacks across Gaza, which targeted several Palestinian figures. At least nine Palestinians were martyred in “Israeli” airstrikes and gunfire overnight, including Khaled Mahmoud Abu Nada, deputy minister of education.

An “Israeli” strike targeted a residential apartment in Deir Al-Balah on November 26, martyring Dr. Khaled Mahmoud Abu Nada, undersecretary of the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and his wife, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported.

The Ministry mourned Abu Nada, condemning the attack as “a new crime committed by the “Israeli” occupation” and “a deliberate and continuous targeting of the educational process.”

Seven Palestinians were martyred near the Al-Shati refugee camp amid a “bloody night” across the Gaza Strip. Another Palestinian was martyred by “Israeli” gunfire in Al-Bureij refugee camp, bringing the death toll from attacks since before midnight to 10.

In other attacks, a girl was wounded by “Israeli” gunfire in the Al-Balad area of central Khan Younis. Several Palestinians were also injured when “Israeli” drones targeted a group of civilians in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, west of Gaza City. In northern Gaza, five people were wounded, one critically, after an “Israeli” quadcopter dropped a bomb near the Abu Dan factory in the Beit Lahia Project area.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals received 19 Palestinians martyred and 48 injured over the past 48 hours.