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War Devastates Southern Lebanon’s Water Infrastructure: Over 700k People Affected
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
The destruction of water infrastructure across Southern Lebanon and Nabatiyeh has affected more than 700,000 people, damaging reservoirs, pumping stations, wells and water networks. With total losses estimated at more than $550 million, the damage has placed essential water services under severe strain.
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