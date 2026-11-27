Russia Extends Jet Fuel Export Restrictions Until March 2027

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has extended its ban on jet fuel exports, including supplies sold through exchange trading, until March 31, 2027, as Moscow seeks to protect domestic fuel supplies and maintain stability in the local market.

According to a government statement issued Friday, the extended restrictions will take effect on December 1, following the expiration of the current ban on November 30.

The existing measure was introduced in June as part of broader efforts to ensure sufficient fuel availability within Russia amid pressure on the country’s energy sector.

The decision follows another extension announced in late October, when Moscow prolonged restrictions on exports of diesel and marine fuel, as well as gasoil exports by direct producers, until January 31, 2027.

The export restrictions come as Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries have forced several facilities to suspend operations temporarily for maintenance, contributing to supply pressures and prompting fuel sales restrictions in certain regions.

Moscow has previously introduced temporary restrictions on gasoline and diesel exports to prioritize domestic consumption and prevent shortages in the local market.

However, the government partially eased its diesel export restrictions one day after reaching an agreement with the United States on October 9. The decision initially allowed up to 500,000 metric tons of diesel to be supplied to international markets.

The latest extension of the jet fuel ban reflects Russia’s continued efforts to balance domestic energy security with its fuel export commitments amid disruptions affecting its refining industry.