Iran’s Top Commander: Enemies to Face Our Advanced Air Defense Systems

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Chief of Iran’s Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari highlighted the development of new air defense equipment and systems.

Sayyari further mentioned that “The enemies will encounter Iran’s advanced capabilities in practice and witness their effectiveness in the event of any aggression.”

Speaking about the lessons learned from the 12-day and 40-day aggression imposed by the US and the “Israeli” entity, he described strengthening air defense as one of the country’s top defense priorities.

“We concluded from the recent wars that we must do more work in the field of air defense than we did in the past,” he said.

Referring to the measures taken since the latest conflicts, the commander added that Iran has developed new equipment through hard work, dedication, determination and innovation. The equipment has been put to use in defending the country and has inflicted considerable damage on the enemy, he added.

Sayyari also pointed to the Army’s new air defense products and the design of advanced systems, stressing that the enemy would encounter these modern systems in practice.

“In the event of any aggression, the enemy will see the effects and capabilities of these systems,” he warned.