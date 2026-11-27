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Environmental Devastation in Gaza: Pollution Threatens More Than 99% of the Strip
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Infographics by Abir Qanso
The destruction of Gaza has left behind an environmental crisis, with toxic debris, contaminated water and soil and hazardous air pollutants threatening public health and potentially affecting generations to come.
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