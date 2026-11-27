South Lebanon Residents Rally Demanding Right to Return Home

By Staff, Agencies

Residents of occupied border villages in Southern Lebanon gathered at the Kafra junction on Friday to demand the right to return to their homes.

“Israeli” artillery shelled the southern town of Srobbin as the protest was underway.

The gathering grew out of individual initiatives and echoed demands at other protests across the South, where residents have called for an end to “Israeli” attacks and the occupation of their villages.

Residents plan to hold a series of protests elsewhere in southern Lebanon

“Israeli” occupation forces also shelled Kfar Tebnit, Al-Mansouri and Mayfadoun, struck the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, and fired phosphorus shells at Arnoun.

In Qantara, “Israeli” warplanes struck the town, where “Israeli” occupation forces also carried out two mass demolitions.

Southern Lebanon has borne the brunt of continuing “Israeli” attacks, including artillery fire, airstrikes and the demolition of civilian homes.