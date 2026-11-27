Hackers Breach US Air Force Flagship Cloud One Computing Platform

By Staff, Agencies

Hackers have breached the US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data.

The intrusion at Cloud One was ‌discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has led to disruption across the platform.

Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen.

The Misinformation Monitor newsletter rounds up international misinformation narratives, with a “Real or Fake?” quiz in every edition.

In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it “does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department [of the Air Force] information, systems and mission capabilities.”

Initiated in 2017, Cloud One was meant to serve as a one-stop shop for the Air Force’s ⁠IT needs, combining the resources of four operators – Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet – to power scores of applications including ones that manage personnel data and pay or logistics and maintenance.

Among them are the Air Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air defense radar and other data feeds from across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations around the world.

Cloud One is among the US military’s biggest cloud platforms, according to two of the sources.

“A breach here is a big deal,” one of the sources said.

Investigators have called in Cyber Command, the US military’s cyber force, to assess the damage, one of the sources said.

Cyber Command did not respond to requests for comment.

The discovery of the hack led to a range of disruption. Two of the sources, ‌along with ⁠a fourth person familiar with the matter, said that efforts to migrate back-office applications to Cloud One, a longstanding military priority, have been paused.

Updates to applications already running on Cloud One were blocked, leaving Air Force personnel unable to apply fixes just as a new batch of serious software vulnerabilities has been disclosed across the technology industry. A fifth source said that some users had their administrator rights revoked.

All five sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

One source said that the cyber intruders exploited a software vulnerability to reach the control plane. That person likened the control plane ⁠to a universal remote, as intruders in theory could leverage their access to check the operational status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts, though it was unclear whether the hackers did so in this case.

Reuters could not identify the specific vulnerability exploited by the hackers.

News of the breach comes amid heightened anxiety over AI-powered intrusions, a particularly serious problem ⁠for cloud-based networks because of the ability of AI models to swiftly detect weaknesses across wide surface areas.

The US government already has been dealing with the fallout from at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents, including two at the FBI, a previous hack of Pentagon data, a recent leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, a breach affecting at least two ⁠spy agencies and a hack at the Treasury Department.