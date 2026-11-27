US Senator Confuses N Korea with Iran in Nuke Weapons Accusation, Sparking Online Mockery

By Staff, Agencies

US Senator John Cornyn has come under criticism after mistakenly citing evidence related to North Korea’s nuclear program to accuse Iran of continuing to pursue nuclear weapons.

The Texas Republican, a longtime supporter of Washington’s confrontational policy towards Tehran, claimed on Tuesday that Iran was not abandoning its alleged nuclear weapons ambitions. To support his accusation, Cornyn shared a report by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security detailing the expansion of uranium enrichment facilities at Yongbyon, a nuclear site in North Korea.

However, the report made no reference to Iran. Instead, it focused entirely on developments in Pyongyang’s nuclear program, including remarks by International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Director General Rafael Grossi on November 18.

Social media users quickly highlighted the senator’s mistake, with an X Community Note clarifying that Yongbyon is located in North Korea, not Iran. The note also provided links to reports by Reuters and NK News confirming the geographical error.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also mocked Cornyn’s remarks, responding with a Persian anecdote about a preacher who repeatedly confused the details of a religious story, only to discover that the entire account was fabricated.

Baghaei suggested that Cornyn might have avoided the mistake had he not been so occupied with repeating what he described as talking points from the American “Israel” Public Affairs Committee [AIPAC], a prominent pro-Israel lobbying organization.

The incident attracted further criticism from social media commentators. Middle East historian Assal Rad questioned the competence of a senator who has a role in decisions that could lead to war, while American lawyer Robert Barnes ridiculed Cornyn for failing what he described as a basic geography test.

Cornyn has been a US senator since 2002 and serves on both the Senate Intelligence and Foreign Relations committees, positions that give him influence over intelligence oversight and American foreign policy.

He has consistently supported military action against Iran, backing US-“Israeli” strikes in February and urging President Donald Trump in June not to end the conflict without achieving Washington’s objectives, including stopping Iran’s uranium enrichment activities.

Tehran, meanwhile, has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes. Earlier this month, Baghaei reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT], while rejecting demands that it transfer its enriched uranium abroad.

Iran has also pledged not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons under a June agreement with Washington, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

The episode has raised questions about the accuracy of claims made by senior American officials regarding Iran's nuclear program, particularly as Washington continues to debate its policy towards Tehran.