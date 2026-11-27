Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In a message marking Basij Day on November 26, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem praised the role of Taabia Tarbawiya [Hezbollah’s educational youth association] members in supporting the Resistance, highlighting their sacrifices and calling on them to continue their daily lives while remaining ready to defend their land.

Below is the message of Sheikh Qassem to the Taabia Tarbawiya Youth:

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

November 26, Mobilization Day, marks the launch of an effort to organize and mobilize the energies of the people, bringing together young men and women, adults and even children from all walks of life. They contribute to the fields of jihad and community development, volunteering their lives and resources in pursuit of independence, liberation, dignity and the protection of future generations along the path of righteousness.

Mobilization was one of the initiatives of Imam Khomeini (may Allah sanctify his soul), created to make use of the abilities and talents of every member of society. Martyr Imam Khamenei (may Allah sanctify his soul) continued to support and strengthen it, while Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation (may Allah be pleased with him), along with the righteous martyrs and all those who made sacrifices, helped expand its structures and strengthen its presence in Lebanon.

The Taabia Tarbawiya [Mobilization] youth follow the path of pure Muhammadan Islam under the banner of Wilayah, carrying the standard of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his noble return). They are fighters who are ready to sacrifice their lives, taking Imam Hussein, the Master of Martyrs (AS), as their example. The following words of Almighty Allah describe them:

{...humble toward the believers, powerful against the disbelievers; they strive in the cause of Allah and do not fear the blame of a critic. That is the favor of Allah; He bestows it upon whom He wills.}

You have made an exceptional contribution on the fronts of jihad and Resistance, playing a major role in helping our Resistance stand firm against all odds. As Almighty Allah says: {Some among them who have fulfilled their pledge, and some of them who still wait, and they have not changed in the least.}. The fronts and places of sacrifice bear witness to your dedication, courage and steadfastness. We have witnessed together the strength of our people, our families and our children, who have given the Taabia [Mobilization] a spirit and energy that everyone could see, shining with sacrifice, hope and confidence in victory.

The sacrifices made by the Mujahideen, the honorable people of the Resistance, and all of you are immense. But they are the price of the dignity we have all sought.

With you, the “Israeli” enemy will never be able to remain an occupying force on our land. Continue with your work, studies, businesses and farming, just as you have always done, while remaining alert and ready to defend whenever necessary. This model of the Mobilization cannot be defeated. Wherever they are, Mobilization [Taabia] members build, learn, teach, cultivate their land and care for their families, while standing up to their enemies with determination, clarity, and courage. With the will of Almighty Allah, this Mobilization will always emerge victorious.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Friday, November 27, 2026

17 Jumada Al-Thani 1448 AH