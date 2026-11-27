Iran Questions Kuwait Drone Attack, Suggests Possible False Flag Operation

By Staff, Agencies

The drone attack in Kuwait that killed two Italian technicians may have been part of a “false flag operation” intended to implicate Iran and advance “Israeli” objectives, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The attack took place on Thursday, prompting Italy and Kuwait to accuse Iran of responsibility. Tehran, however, has officially denied any involvement.

The source stressed that Iran typically announces its military operations publicly and takes responsibility for them, arguing that Tehran’s formal denial in this case was significant.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry and Armed Forces both rejected responsibility for the incident. The source argued that these denials suggested the attack may have been orchestrated for other purposes, including provoking additional countries into joining the war against Iran.

Earlier this month, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army (Artesh) announced that it had targeted US drone and missile facilities in Kuwait following a US strike on Qeshm Island.

The source cited this as further evidence that Tehran publicly claims responsibility for its military operations. Kuwaiti authorities, however, have consistently denied that Iranian attacks struck military installations, including after Artesh released footage reportedly showing large fires at a US base in Kuwait.

The source also questioned the presence of the two Italian technicians at a military installation in Kuwait, arguing that their role and the circumstances surrounding their deaths warranted scrutiny.

The facility reportedly belongs to an alliance and is located amid the military confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Italy’s previous announcement that it would not participate in the war against Iran was also cited as raising questions about the incident.

Meanwhile, Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi rejected a Kuwaiti Army report concerning an attack on a vital facility, saying Iranian forces had conducted no offensive or military operations in the region at the time.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also discussed the incident by telephone with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad Al Sabah, and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. He rejected the accusations and proposed a joint investigation involving Iran, Kuwait, and Italy.

In a subsequent post on X, Araghchi described the incident as suspicious and said it resembled “a precooked recipe for war.”