IRGC Says US F-16 Forced to Turn Away From Iranian Airspace

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force announced on Friday that a US F-16 fighter jet was forced to turn away from Iranian airspace southeast of Hengam Island after coming under warning fire from a newly developed advanced air defense system.

According to the force’s Public Relations Office, the aircraft was conducting a mission to escort and provide air cover for vessels that had failed to comply with Iran’s maritime regulations when it approached Iranian airspace.

Following the warning fire, the fighter jet reportedly performed a sharp maneuver and changed course to leave the area.

The IRGC warned that attempts to circumvent its regulations governing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz were unacceptable, cautioning that continued violations could result in heavier losses for those involved and the military forces supporting them.

The announcement followed a statement by the IRGC Navy on Thursday claiming that two tankers had struck naval mines north of Oman’s Khasab port after attempting to cross the strait with their navigation systems switched off and under the cover of US fighter jets.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Azmaei stressed that Iran maintained full operational control over the strategic waterway.

“Control of this vital passage is not a claim but our operational reality,” Azmaei said.

He added that safe and uninterrupted passage depended on respect for Iran’s sovereign rights, reiterating Tehran’s warning to shipping companies that vessels could transit safely only by respecting Iranian sovereignty.

The IRGC Aerospace Force also addressed US military commanders directly, declaring Iranian airspace a red line for the Armed Forces. It warned that any further violations by US fighter jets would prompt a decisive air defense response.

The statement cautioned that such aircraft could face a fate similar to that of the F-15 and dozens of US drones that Iran claims to have previously shot down.