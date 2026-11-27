Hungary Rejects Proposed €100 Billion EU Funding for Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has rejected a proposal to allocate €100 billion ($109.5 billion) to Ukraine under the European Union’s next seven-year budget for 2028-2034, citing the financial burden on member states and disparities in the proposed allocations.

Speaking to reporters following EU budget negotiations in Brussels, Magyar highlighted that Hungary would receive between €32 billion and €34 billion under the proposed spending plan, while Ukraineeurop, which is not an EU member, would receive three times that amount.

He also warned that the proposal would expose the EU budget to “unlimited” borrowing and interest payments, describing the arrangement as unacceptable.

“This is unacceptable,” Magyar stressed.

Brussels had welcomed Magyar’s election victory in April, hoping for improved relations with Budapest after years of disputes over military assistance to Kiev under his predecessor, Viktor Orban.

However, the change in leadership has not significantly altered Hungary’s position on financing Ukraine.

Magyar said Budapest would not allow Brussels to dictate how much it should contribute to Kiev, particularly as Hungary faces pressure on its own public finances. He stressed that his government would independently determine which projects to support.

“Given that we have an ethnic Hungarian community in Transcarpathia, our priority must be to support the survival of the Hungarians living there, their healthcare and heating needs. We will continue to do so,” he said.

This marks the second major Ukrainian funding proposal rejected by Magyar this week. During a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Uzhgorod on Tuesday, he ruled out Hungary’s participation in a separate €45 billion EU loan to Kiev and opposed fast-track Ukrainian accession to the bloc.

Magyar said Hungary had reduced its budget deficit from 8.3% to 4.9% and could not accept linking the EU’s seven-year budget directly to financing Ukraine. He suggested that other member states could provide assistance to Kiev without Hungary’s participation.

Meanwhile, the EU’s budget negotiations involve proposed reductions in funding for farmers and poorer regions while maintaining financial support for Ukraine and advancing the bloc’s military buildup.

European Council President Antonio Costa’s latest proposal cuts €204 billion from the European Commission’s original draft, reducing the overall budget to €1.78 trillion. Despite the reductions, defense spending would more than triple in real terms under the revised plan.