Zelensky Criticizes Trump Over Priority Given to Middle East

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has again criticized US President Donald Trump for prioritizing the Middle East over Ukraine and for his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as tensions between Kiev and Washington continue to grow.

Relations between the two leaders have deteriorated since early October, when Trump suggested that Ukraine needed new leadership amid Kiev’s continued attacks on Russian oil refineries and Zelensky’s reluctance to pursue a peace agreement with Moscow.

Zelensky briefly halted attacks on Russian oil infrastructure but later accused Trump of making “totally false” statements when he linked the strikes to rising global energy prices. He also described a diesel fuel agreement between Washington and Moscow as a “weak decision.”

Earlier this month, Zelensky mocked Trump during a visit to Denmark, suggesting that the US president was seeking to acquire Greenland because he wanted “to become a little bit more Danish.”

In an interview with the BBC on Friday, Zelensky complained that Ukraine was facing a “very, very big” shortage of air defense missiles, particularly as Russia intensified its long-range drone and missile attacks.

He accused the Trump administration of delaying deliveries of Patriot interceptors while prioritizing military assistance to the Middle East.

“It’s a pity they made a focus on Middle East and they help them more… It’s a pity. We have huge questions with this,” he said.

The Financial Times reported earlier this week that the Pentagon was delaying approval for European countries to transfer approximately 60 US-made Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

According to the newspaper’s sources, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth remained reluctant to authorize the transfer.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon had moved a Patriot air defense system from Texas to the “Israeli” entity in late November ahead of a possible resumption of large-scale hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

The United States and its allies are reportedly facing significant interceptor shortages following the extensive use of air defense missiles during the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Asked about Trump recently describing Putin as “my friend,” Zelensky said that the US president was entitled to his own position but added that the relationship was “strange.”

He also criticized Washington’s approach to Moscow, arguing that the Trump administration had failed to apply sufficient pressure during the latest round of trilateral negotiations held in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.