Pezeshkian Vows Iran Will Never Forget Minab School Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed that the United States and the “Israeli” entity will be held responsible for the deadly attack on a school in the southern city of Minab, which killed scores of children, teachers, and parents.

“The US government and ‘Isrunaeli’ regime bear responsibility for Minab's 168 murdered children,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X on Friday.

“We will never forget,” he added, describing the loss of a child as a pain no father should have to endure.

The Iranian president said the attack exposed the double standards of those who claim to defend human rights while remaining silent over the killing of children.

The strike occurred in the early hours of February 28, the first day of the US-“Israeli” military aggression against Iran, when two Tomahawk missiles struck Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school and its surrounding grounds.

According to Iranian reports, at least 155 people were killed, including 120 children aged between seven and 12, as well as 26 female teachers.

Meanwhile, Iranian Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari said last week that Tehran had initiated legal proceedings in the United States and four European countries over the US missile strike on the school.

He said the Iranian government had submitted supporting evidence to courts in all five countries, with some cases already formally filed and others still undergoing registration.