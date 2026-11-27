Over 1,000 Demolition Notices Issued in the Naqab

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation authorities have issued more than 1,000 home demolition notices in the Naqab since October 27, according to the “Israeli” broadcaster i24NEWS, amid escalating demolitions and displacement targeting Palestinian communities.

Oqab Awawdeh, the Naqab coordinator for the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, accused “Israeli” Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of intensifying demolitions during the final weeks of Benjamin Netanyahu’s outgoing government to punish Palestinian citizens of the territories occupied in 1948 for their high electoral turnout.

Arab parties secured 19 seats in the Knesset, including eight won by the United Arab List, which enjoys significant support in the Naqab. Awawdeh told i24NEWS that successive “Israeli” governments have used home demolitions to confine Palestinian residents to increasingly smaller areas.

In October, the Higher Steering Committee for the Arabs of the Naqab reported that the demolition of the entire village of Dahiya had displaced around 300 residents.

Following a meeting in Wadi al-Naam, one of the villages the occupation authorities refuse to recognize, Awawdeh called on Arab parties to make any support for the next government conditional on ending demolitions and displacement and officially recognizing the villages.

He said these conditions should remain in place even if the parties support a government from outside the ruling coalition.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, “Israeli” settlers used a bulldozer to damage two homes belonging to the Tubasi family in Jaloud, near Nablus, at around 1 am on November 26.

Security camera footage showed the settlers bringing the bulldozer to the site and remaining there for approximately an hour. Reuters reporters who visited later that day observed damage to parts of the concrete foundations of both houses.

The family currently lives in a smaller house within sight of the damaged properties. In September, family members had returned to their homes under a court order but were attacked by around 200 settlers, forcing them to leave again. The settlers subsequently set fire to the houses, according to the family.