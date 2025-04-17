Yemen Downs Another US MQ-9 Drone, Vows to Intensify Strikes on “Israeli”, American Targets

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced the successful downing of a US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemeni airspace, marking the 19th such aircraft brought down amid rising tensions with the United States.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the UAV unit said the drone was shot down in retaliation for ongoing US military aggression and its “horrific massacres” against the Yemeni people.

With each MQ-9 drone valued at around $33 million, the total estimated cost of the drones downed over Yemen exceeds $600 million.

The announcement follows a string of bold operations carried out by the Yemeni forces targeting vital “Israeli” installations.

According to the statement, the Yemeni military recently fired two ballistic missiles—one of which was hypersonic—at an “Israeli” military base and Ben Gurion Airport.

In addition, a Yemeni drone reportedly struck a high-value “Israeli” target inside the occupied territories.

“These operations, by the grace of Allah, achieved their objectives,” the statement read. “Ben Gurion Airport was shut down for approximately one hour, causing widespread panic among settlers and forcing millions into shelters.”

The Yemeni forces affirmed their continued commitment to strike both American and “Israeli” targets in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and Washington’s military campaign in Yemen.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy and the Americans must understand that Yemen—its leadership, people, and armed forces—will never retreat from its moral, religious, and humanitarian duty to support the oppressed people of Palestine,” the statement concluded.

This escalation came shortly after the United States launched fresh airstrikes across several Yemeni provinces, including al-Bayda, Saada and Hodeida.

Local sources reported that five American airstrikes struck the vocational institute in Al-Sawmaah, located in al-Bayda province, late Saturday.